Police: One Injured in Shooting After Being Confronted by Man with Shotgun

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning in the King Irving neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened at 1:36 a.m. in the 1300 block of 13th Place, that’s a few blocks east of Evelyn Davis Park.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when he was confronted by a black male with a shotgun. The victim said the man was mad because he was too close to his apartment building.

The victim was shot once. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.