× Police: Ottumwa Man Who Was Reported Missing Has Been Found Safe

OTTUMWA, Iowa – An elderly Ottumwa man who had been reported missing Thursday has been found and is safe.

Police in Ottumwa asked for the public’s help Thursday to find 80-year-old Byron Winston. He had left his home sometime Thursday and needed to be located because of his medical conditions.

Police say Winston was found safe in Jefferson County later Thursday.