Drake University says One Alleged Victim is Responsible for Four Racist Notes Left on Campus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University says four incidents of racist notes left in dorm rooms appear to be hoaxes, but another unrelated incident is still being investigated as real.

On November 7th, Drake student Keith Walker reportedly received a racist and threatening note in his dorm room. That case is still being investigated by Drake and Des Moines police.

Shortly after that letter was received, two other Drake students reported being targeted four times by racist notes found in their dorms on November 13th, 15th and 28th. Drake University announced in a release Friday that all four notes were a hoax perpetrated by one of the alleged victims.

Neither Drake University nor Des Moines Police are releasing the girl’s name but both say charges are pending.

Drake University President Marty Martin released this statement on Friday:

“I am pleased that we have identified the source of the four notes reported out of Herriott Hall, and I am confident in the progress being made with the ongoing investigation. As painful as these recent events have been, they have sparked important discussions and reflection, and have brought us closer together as one Drake community. We all have work to do as we further our commitment to equity and inclusion, but can be proud of our response, our values, and our conviction.”

