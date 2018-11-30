× Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash After Driver Ignores Stop Sign

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in a crash Friday morning after another driver went through a stop sign.

It happened at 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of NW 94th Ave. and NE 38th St. west of Ankeny.

The Iowa State Patrol says the deputy was westbound on NW 94th Ave. when a northbound vehicle on NE 98th St. blew through a stop sign and t-boned the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The deputy and the other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No names have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident and says charges are pending against the driver who failed to stop at the stop sign.