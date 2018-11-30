Urbandale Man Who Crashed Car into Pond Thanks Rescuers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Urbandale man that drove his car into a pond, after he had a seizure, got to meet his rescuers and piece together exactly what happened on that frigid day.

Michael Kennedy and his family gathered to meet and talk with all of the first responders that helped that day at the Urbandale Police Department on Thursday night.

Urbandale Police Sergeant Mark Jorgensen was one of the first on the scene on Monday and jumped into the water to start the rescue process.

“So I smashed that window out and I reached in and pulled the handle and I got the door open. When I did that the water rushed in and the car filled up and he had a very small amount of space to breathe in,” Jorgensen said.

After several minutes of trying to rescue the driver, Michael Kennedy, from the ice cold pond, Jorgensen said Urbandale firefighters stepped in to take over after he lost feeling in his legs and arms.

Firefighters said it’s a miracle Kennedy freed himself from his seatbelt.

“The most shocking thing was his mom said that it was still latched. So somehow he worked himself out of the seatbelt and was able to get himself to the back of the car and it’s almost unexplainable,” Urbandale fire Department Lieutenant Dan Birkett said.

Kennedy’s daughter, Macy, said the moment she found what happened to her dad was very scary.

“They were like I don’t know what to expect. I’m sorry. But they were hoping for the best. We were all praying and luckily thanks to all these people my dad is okay,” Macy Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he’s happy he and his family got to thank his rescuers in person.

“This is the holiday season and one of almost everyone’s favorite movie is, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” And in that movie, you know, he jumps into a freezing cold lake and an angel jumps in to save him. This might not have been on my own will, but I was still in a freezing cold body of water and I felt like some angels were sent to save me. So they are my Clarence, you know, and I hope they get their wings,” Kennedy said.

Jorgensen said this is a moment they trained for and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I’m just thankful it turned out like this and I’ve had so many people send me text messages and messages on Facebook about being a hero and we’re not. It’s just what we do,” Jorgensen said.