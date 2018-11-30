× Urbandale School Employee Dies After Being Hit by Car

URBANDALE, Iowa — Counselors will be available to students and staff at Urbandale High School Friday following the death of a school worker.

Dawn Ipson, a member of the district’s nutrition services team, was hit and killed outside the school early Thursday morning.

Ipson was crossing 72nd Street when she was hit by a car turning off of Aurora Avenue. Police have not released the name of the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.