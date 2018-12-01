Clive Neighborhood Experiences Second Week of Vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The Indian Hills neighborhood in Clive is worried after a house was vandalized early this morning. Residents say it’s similar to the spree of damage others experienced last week, when over a dozen cars and a couple of houses’ windows were broken thanks to someone throwing rocks.

“I love being in this neighborhood and it’s just such a shame to have something like this happen here because this is just not who we are,” Jackie Seymour, a Clive resident, said.

Seymour is a 15 year resident of the Indian Hills neighborhood and says she’s never felt unsafe, but waking up to a broken window this morning has her concerned.

“It didn’t break the storm window, but you can see the rock there,” Seymour explained. “So it went completely through the outer screen and outside window.”

“It wasn’t loud enough that it made me get out of bed, and I did not find it until the next day. By then it was too late to find out much about who was responsible.”

Neighbors stopped by, worried about the reoccurring vandalism, but luckily this time police may have a lead.

Seymour’s neighbors caught what looked like kids running away on their security cameras. Police aren’t saying if this incident is related to last weeks vandalism, but Seymour says it’s too coincidental.

“I did ask that they step up patrols in the neighborhood, because two weekends in a row, that’s too many,” Seymour said.

She added the cost to repair the window is one thing, but what worries her the most is someone getting hurt. Frequently her elderly parents sleep on a pull out sofa just feet away from the window, luckily they weren’t last night.