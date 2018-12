Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Drake came in to the ballgame against Iowa State a 42 point underdog. The Bulldogs proved a lot of people wrong.

ISU hangs on to beat Drake 27-24.

The Dogs took a 24-20 lead late in the 3rd Q, but couldn't hold on.

Iowa State finishes 8-4 and will find out Sunday where it's going bowling.