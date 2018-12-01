Winter Weather Alerts

Des Moines Police Ask for Public’s Help in Locating a Missing Person

Posted 8:26 pm, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:38PM, December 1, 2018

DES MOINES, IA —  The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

62-year-old Kathy Joanne Allen of Des Moines went missing earlier this afternoon.  She was last seen at 5:45 p.m. at 1420 Mulberry Street wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored coat.

Police say she has a medical condition that could cause her to become confused.  Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

 