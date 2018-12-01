Wintry & Wet Weekend Mess for Central Iowa

Another impressive storm system is lifting through Central Iowa today. A band of heavy rain, bringing in plenty of Gulf moisture, moved through during the morning hours bringing rain but also snow in parts of northern and western Iowa as it hit colder air. The snow will continue in northern Iowa through late morning with some dry time in Central Iowa through mid-day. More scattered showers will redevelop with possibly some rumbles of thunder in southern and central Iowa during the afternoon.

The center of low pressure will lift out of northeast Kansas, cross southern Iowa and head toward northeast Iowa today and tonight. As it does so the storm will intensify and the winds will get stronger. A Wind Advisory is already in effect through noon Saturday as some gusts have exceeded 40 mph. More cold air will wrap in and around the system through the overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for North Central and parts of Western Iowa and a Winter Storm Warning for far Northern Iowa through noon on Sunday. Colder air in those parts of the state have already brought accumulating snows in those sections of the state as of Saturday morning. The heaviest snow is expected in northwest Iowa, as that is where it will snow for the longest period of time. It will snow through early on Sunday. 4 to 8″ is possible in northern and western Iowa, with some locally higher amounts.

For Des Moines, the next batch of steady rain will move in from the south this evening. It will still be slightly above freezing at that time but after midnight, the rain will transition to snow through early on Sunday. The Des Moines Metro could see right around an inch through early tomorrow.

Sunday looks to be cloudy and windy. Light snow showers are possible at times but no more accumulation is expected. It will be a cold week with highs in the 20s.