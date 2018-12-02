Insiders December 2, 2018: J.D. Scholten’s Plans, Grassley Supports Tear Gas Use On Migrants, Fallon’s New Book
DES MOINES, Iowa–J.D. Scholten is considering his options after hearing from people across the country following his narrow loss to longtime Iowa Congressman Steve King in November’s elections.
Senator Charles Grassley supported the decision when U.S. forces used tear gas on migrants, which included young children. Some of those migrants had charged toward law enforcement.
Ed Fallon, a Democratic former state representative and candidate for governor, has written a book about his march across the country to raise awareness for climate change.
A Des Moines teacher and a group of friends wanted to show their support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were teenagers. So, the group paid for a billboard near Palo Alto University in California, where Ford teaches.
J.D. Scholten takes this week's Insiders Quick 6.