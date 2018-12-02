× Iowan Wins $100K in Tuition in Dr. Pepper Halftime Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — An Iowan was the second biggest winner at the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

During halftime of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, won by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa-native Caleb Line won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper. Line defeated another contestant in football tossing contest on the field.

Line is a Wartburg College student. He is studying biochemistry and hopes to take on world hunger when he graduates. Line is from Nashua, Iowa.