Long Day of Winter Weather Ahead on Sunday

A strong area of low pressure continues to spin over Central Iowa early this Sunday morning. This low pressure system will continue to slowly move northeast, but more snow will wrap around the system and fall across our area. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect in many northern and western Iowa counties this morning, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory outside of the warning. The warning and advisory will continue through noon Sunday. Additional snowfall of 1 to 2” is possible.

The heaviest snow overnight fell from Carroll with 5” to 2” reported in Audubon. These areas are a part of our Winter Storm Warning area. Another band of snow is dropping into northern Iowa out of Minnesota and it may drop visibilities below a mile this morning. Gusty winds will also lead to blowing snow in that part of the state.

Closer to the Des Moines Metro, temperatures are hovering right at and above freezing. We’ll continue to see some big flakes of snow at times, but also some rain and drizzle mixing in due to the temperatures fluctuations. Most accumulations here will be in the grassy areas.

The low pressure center will continue to pull away towards the Great Lakes later this afternoon with drier air working in. Winds will start to lighten up with lighter snow as well. We could see another resurgence of another round of more moderate snow during the evening as another weak disturbance wraps in and around the low.

Cold air starts to filter in overnight tonight, so it will get colder but with clouds pack tight overhead, temperatures won’t drop as cold as they will in the following nights. We’ll see lows in the mid 20s tonight. This week will be cold with temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below average – highs generally in the 20s and lows in the teens.