Data Breach Affects 4,000 Recipients of Ames Parking Tickets

AMES, Iowa — Ames leaders say a data breach has affected 4,000 people who paid parking tickets to the city.

The data breach exposed their names, addresses, and credit card numbers. All of the victims paid parking tickets online between August 10th and November 19th.

The city learned of the breach on November 20th and is in the process of notifying victims.

All those who receive a notice are encouraged to monitor their bank and credit card accounts.