Des Moines Police Investigating After Dog Shot with Arrows Dies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a dog was shot and killed with a bow and arrow after attacking another dog over the weekend.

Police were called to the 3900 block of 5th Avenue on reports of a dog attacking another Saturday afternoon. They say the owner tried to defend his dog by shooting the pitbull with a bow and arrow.

He hit the dog multiple times and the dog died.

Police are still looking into the incident to determine whether charges will be filed in the case.