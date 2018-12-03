Des Moines Police Investigating After Dog Shot with Arrows Dies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a dog was shot and killed with a bow and arrow after attacking another dog over the weekend.
Police were called to the 3900 block of 5th Avenue on reports of a dog attacking another Saturday afternoon. They say the owner tried to defend his dog by shooting the pitbull with a bow and arrow.
He hit the dog multiple times and the dog died.
Police are still looking into the incident to determine whether charges will be filed in the case.
41.586835 -93.624959