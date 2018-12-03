Des Moines Students Learn Opening Number to Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ from Cast Members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Cast members from Disney’s Aladdin the Broadway Musical gave Des Moines Public School students a once in a lifetime experience.

Forty students at Madison Elementary’s drama club had the opportunity to learn the opening number to the hit Broadway musical.

Madison Elementary Arts Integration Coach Kathleen Davenport said it is part of a program called “Turnaround Arts.” The program aims to teach students about different career fields within the arts.

“They don’t always see those different career fields and if that’s not something right in front of them they may not know its an option. So having people that come in and took this route that are able to perform and travel the world doing this is really good for them to see,” Davenport said.

Ensemble Cast Member from Disney’s Aladdin Celina Nightengale said going into schools across the country is one of the organizations programs as well. It is called “Get Up and Go.”

“It kind of just teaches kids that you can exercise and have fun and eat well,” Nightengale said.

The students learned both the lyrics to “Arabian Nights” as well as the dance moves from three cast members.

Fifth grade student Patience Bell said, “Now we know how they feel when they are dancing around and stuff.”

Davenport said the program means so much more than just having fun.

“They are learning not only these different drama skills and dance skills, but they are also learning about the different choices they need to make in their lifestyle to do that,” Davenport said.

Nightengale said it’s important to tell the next generation to never give up on your dreams.

“Find something that makes you happy and then run with it. Just go full force,” Nightengale said.

At the end of the hour long lesson the cast members performed the same opening act for the students and answered their questions.

Disney’s Aladdin the Broadway Musical is at the Des Moines Civic Center until December 9th. To purchase tickets click here.