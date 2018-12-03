× Drake Student Charged with Misdemeanor for Racist Note Hoax

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Drake University student has been charged and cited for delivering a racist note to a fellow student as part of a hoax.

18-year-old Kissie Ram was given a misdemeanor citation for False Reports to a Public Safety Entity. She was given a misdemeanor summons but was not booked into jail. No other charges are expected.

In mid-November, police were contacted by Ram and another Drake student who said they found racist notes slid under the doors of their dorm rooms. Two weeks later another note was found by one of the women. Police now say all three notes were written by Ram as part of a hoax.

Another racist note received by another Drake student in an unrelated incident is still being investigated as a crime.