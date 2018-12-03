× Early Morning Fire Damages Burger King on E. Euclid

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters have put out an early morning blaze at a restaurant in northeast Des Moines, but they remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the Burger King at 2565 E Euclid Ave. at 4:38 a.m. Monday morning after a call came in from the manager, who said there was smoke in the lobby and there may be an electrical fire.

The manager told Channel 13’s Maria Lisignoli that everything looked fine when he arrived Monday morning, but almost immediately after he began flipping switches to turn on equipment — smoke began to fill the building.

Firefighters arrived at 4:42 a.m. and saw flames coming from the roof of the restaurant. They started out with a defensive attack, which meant they fought the fire from outside the building.

The flames were extinguished a little before 5:30 a.m. and crews have now moved inside the restaurant to put out hot spots.

There was significant damage to the building’s ceiling as well as smoke and water damage.

Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews expect to remain on scene for several hours.