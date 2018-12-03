× Fred Hoiberg Ousted as Bulls Head Coach

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Fred Hoiberg.

The Iowa State Cyclone hoops legend, known as The Mayor, coached at ISU for five seasons after ending his NBA career due to a heart problem.

Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson said, “Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time.”

Hoiberg was named Chicago`s head coach in 2015.

In 2017, he guided the team to the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, where they were ousted by the Boston Celtics.