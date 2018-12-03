× Iowa State Fair Snags ‘Hootie and the Blowfish’ Reunion Tour

DES MOINES, Iowa – Nineties-favorites Hootie and the Blowfish are reuniting for a 2019 tour and one of the stops will be at the Iowa State Fair.

The band scored most of its more recognizable hits off 1994’s “Cracked Rear View” album. It featured “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Let Her Cry,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Time.”

The Grammy winners took a break from touring full-time in 2007, allowing members to focus on individual projects. Lead singer Darius Rucker has carved out a successful country music career, with hits like “Wagon Wheel” and “For the First Time.”

Hootie and the Blowfish will perform at the Grandstand on Sunday, August 18th at 8:00 p.m.

The Barenaked Ladies will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org. Prices are $55, $65, $72.