Pit Bull was Shot with Four Arrows Because It Was Attacking Poodle, Owner Says

DES MOINES, Iowa -- “It is unusual that you would find a stray and just automatically introduce it into your home, where you have another dog," said Sergeant Paul Parizek, Public Information Officer for the Des Moines Police Department. "Dogs are instinctually territorial, and I think that it’s kinda predictable that there’s gonna be some aggression between them, regardless of what their breed or what their size is.”

The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the case of a dog being shot with four arrows.

This all happened at a house in the 3900 block of 5th Avenue at two o'clock on Saturday afternoon. A 27-year-old man who lives in that neighborhood, with his grandmother, says he found a stray pit bull in the rain at 18th and University earlier that day. The man says he took the dog back to his house to feed it and take care of it. He says when he went upstairs, the pit bull began to attack his grandmother's pet poodle named Max. The man says when the pit bull had Max the poodle in its mouth, his uncle grabbed a bow and shot the pit bull with four arrows. Somehow, the pit bull, with arrows in it, managed to get out of the house and wander down the street, in front of a neighbor's house where a photo was taken of it.

Because both dogs were critically injured and it was unlikely that they would survive, both dogs were humanely euthanized. The investigation remains ongoing.