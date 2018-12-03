× Poll From Iowa College Shows President Trump’s Approval Rating is Up

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll from Grinnell College shows President Trump’s approval ratings are up but that doesn’t mean he’ll win a second term in 2020.

According to the poll, President Trump’s approval rating is 43-percent, that’s up four points since September.

“He is doing what he said he was supposed to do it’s what the Republicans and Democrats have agreed to do for years and he is doing it,” Jerry Hull said.

Meanwhile, 45-percent disagree with his work as president.

Despite the increased approval rating, 32-percent say they’d vote to re-elect President Trump that is among likely 2020 voters in rural communities; where back in 2016 President Trump did the best, 51-percent said they would definitely vote to re-elect the president.

The Grinnell-Selzer poll asked whether the number of immigrants coming from eight different countries should increase, decrease or stay the same.

The poll says most supported the idea to increase or keep the numbers of immigrants coming into the country the same.