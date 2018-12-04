Creative Visions Employee Fired After Being Charged With Felony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man who worked for a non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth, young adults and adults, is charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. Akil Jabbar was terminated by Creative Visions on December 3, 2018, the same day he was arrested and booked in the Polk County Jail. According to the criminal complaint and affidavit, Jabbar met with the minor in the middle of the night, even though her mother had told Jabbar to have no additional contact with her, with the intent of committing an illegal sex act with her.

Court documents say Jabbar planned to supply the girl with illegal drugs and alcohol. Ankeny Police say messages on social media corroborate the allegations. The CEO of Creative Visions, Ako Abdul-Samad, addressed the arrest today.

"Yesterday morning we found out that our part-time employee Akil Jabbar was arrested," said Ako. "In doing our due diligence, we learned what the charges were. Due to our policies and the nature of the charges, we could not continue his employment at Creative Visions, until the issues are completely resolved."

Jabbar has an extensive criminal background, but Ako says he was unaware of that, when he hired Jabbar.

"...We understand that he had some difficulties...," said Ako. "But, do I know or did I know what his criminal background was, no."

Ako says Creative Visions does not do criminal background checks when it hires employees.

"We had not to this point," said Ako.

But Ako says moving forward, in light of this incident, that policy might change.

"Some of our policies may change," said Ako. "You know, I mean we`re growing, you know, and situations cause you to look at your policies and what needs to be done to go forward to ensure the safety of, you know, your clients."