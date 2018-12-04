Drake Bulldogs Put on a Show for Thousands of Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No. 21 Drake Women’s Basketball Hosts Record Crowd for Annual Pack the Knapp For Character Game

DES MOINES, Iowa – The No. 21 Drake University women’s basketball team cruised past Clarke 91-43 Tuesday, Dec. 4 in the program’s annual Pack the Knapp for Character Game hosted by The Ray Center.

Drake (8-1), which invites thousands of local and regional elementary and middle school students every year to the game for a fun time of basketball, educational, fun activities and games, hosted a record number of students Tuesday with close to 5,000 as part of a record crowd of 6,031 for the annual morning game.

Becca Hittner (Urbandale, Iowa) scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including knocking down a season-best 4-of-6 from the three-point line. Sara Rhine (Eldon, Mo.), who made 10-of-10 from the field, finished with 22 points. Monica Burich (Roseville, Minn.), a transfer from Colorado, had a career-best in her young Bulldog career of 10 points. Sammie Bachrodt (Wichita, Kan.), Nicole Miller (Walker, Iowa) and Maddie Monahan (Silver Lake, Minn.) each chipped in eight points. Monahan added a game-best seven assists with just one turnover. Miller added a career-high two blocks and four assists. Bachrodt had four rebounds and four assists.

Clarke (7-3), which is an NAIA member located in Dubuque, Iowa and play in the Heartland of America Athletic Conference, was led in scoring by Faith Begin with 14 points. Makenna Hasse posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Hittner drilled a three 45 seconds into the game as the Bulldogs led from start to finish. Drake shot a blistering 59.0 percent (36-of-61) from the floor and made 9-of-18 (50.0 percent) from three. The Bulldogs, who led the country in total assists coming into the game, tallied an impressive 29, and led by Monahan’s game-high, four Bulldogs handed out four or more assists. Tough defense created 14 steals and 30 points off of turnovers for Drake.

Following Tuesday’s game, Drake travels to South Dakota State Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest. The Jackrabbits, which are the preseason favorite in the Summit League and made the 2018 NCAA Tournament, edged the Bulldogs 85-78 last season at the Knapp Center, play at Chattanooga Tuesday night.

(Details courtesy of Drake Sports Information.)