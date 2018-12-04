× Former Creative Visions Employee Charged With Enticing a Minor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A recent employee of a Des Moines non-profit geared toward helping at-risk youth is charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16.

Akil Jabbar was arrested last week and made an intial court appearance on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Jabbar asked the victim for sex and planned to pick her up in the middle of the night. This was after her mother asked he no longer have contact with her daughter.

Investigators say Jabbar also planned to provide the victim with illegal drugs and alcohol.

On Monday, a judge issued a no contact order prohibiting Jabbar from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.