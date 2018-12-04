× Johnston Police Helping Iowa Drivers Through Holiday Lights Program

JOHNSTON, Iowa — In the spirit of helping others during the holiday season, Johnston police officers will not be handing out tickets for lighting violations for a limited time. Instead of receiving tickets for burned-out tail lights, headlights or license plate light violations, drivers will receive a voucher to help repair the vehicle lighting issue.

“We understand the holiday season for some is not only tight for time, but money as well,” said Community Affairs Officer Zach Grandon. “So, we are trying to add a little holiday cheer. Instead of a traffic stop resulting in a warning or citation, we are helping citizens repair their vehicle and bring it into compliance to ensure their safety and the safety of others while on the roadways. If an officer pulls you over within Johnston for a lighting violation between December 9 through January 9, he or she can offer the driver a voucher to get the light fixed for free if cash flow is a concern.”

Grandon hopes this Holiday Lights Program is a way for drivers to have positive interactions with the officers, help spread a little holiday cheer and get local businesses involved within the community. Vouchers to buy new vehicle lights can be bought at Car-X Tire and Auto and Hilltop Tire Service.

Car-X Tire and Auto is located 5730 Merle Hay Road. Hilltop Tire Service is located at 8277 Birchwood Court.