× Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For the Death of His Infant Son

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the death of his 4-month-old son.

Zachary Koehn was sentenced to life in prison in a Chickasaw County court today. He was convicted of first degree murder and child endangerment causing death last month.

In August of last year, police discovered the body of Koehn’s 4-month-old son in a baby swing. Prosecutors say at the time of his death, the baby had been in the same diaper for nine to 14 days.

Cheyanne Harris, the infant’s mother, is also charged with the murder. Her trial date is pending.