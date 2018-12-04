× Police: 1 Teen Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Stolen Vehicle Involved in Shooting Crashes

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 16-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old is in critical condition after police say they were involved in the theft of a vehicle, a drive-by shooting, and a crash Monday night.

The names of those involved have not been released by police.

The incident began at 8:11 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle taken from the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue. The victim told police the gold-colored sedan was left running for a short time unattended and that’s when it was stolen.

About 15 minutes later police were called to the 4100 block of Rosehedge Drive on a report of gunfire. The suspect vehicle in the case matched the description of the vehicle that was stolen earlier.

At 8:52 p.m. a Des Moines police officer that was already responding to the shots fired call on Rosehedge spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in both previous incidents. The officer was heading northbound on 30th Street when they saw the vehicle heading southbound on 30th at Hickman Road. The officer turned around, but the suspect vehicle was already out of sight.

Another northbound officer came upon the accident. The suspect vehicle had crashed into a USPS delivery van, then into trees and fencing at the intersection of 30th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say the two people inside the suspect vehicle were taken to local hospitals. The 16-year-old male passenger has since died. The 17-year-old male driver is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the USPS van was not injured.

Police found a gun inside the suspect vehicle and are continuing their investigation.