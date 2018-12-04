× Small Town Restaurant Harvey’s Breaks Records Inside Historic Hotel Pattee

PERRY, Iowa — It has only been one week since Harvey’s at Hotel Pattee opened but they have already brought in a record number of customers.

Harvey’s is new to Hotel Pattee in Perry but it is not a new restaurant, it was located in Redfield for two and a half years. The owner, Katie Harvey, said it was a hard decision to move out of her hometown but she is thankful for the support from both the Redfield and Perry communities.

Adding Harvey’s did not change anything about the interior or ambiance of Hotel Pattee but it did switch up the menu. Harvey describes her restaurant’s food as upscale comfort.

Harvey’s at Hotel Pattee is open every day of the week from 7 A.M. to 9 P.M. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.