Urbandale Police Note Increase in Counterfeit Money

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are warning residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

Officials say they’ve seen an increase of counterfeit money. The bills might have what looks like Chinese symbols or markings on the front or back of the bill.

Some other bills have “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them. That could be in small print too, so look at those bills carefully.

If you see something similar or are questioning whether some of the cash you have is legal tender, you’re asked to contact your local police department.