Appeal Denied for FEMA Funding to Recover from Marshalltown Tornado

WASHINGTON D. C. — Even though this summer’s tornadoes caused extensive damage in Marshalltown, the federal government says it wasn’t enough for them to pitch in with aid.

FEMA denied Gov. Kim Reynold’s appeal, after rejecting the application in September.

The governor approved state assistance through a disaster proclamation for Marshall and Polk counties in July.

President Trump has issued presidential disaster declarations but that only provides federal funds to help with repairs of city and county government buildings. It doesn’t apply to individuals who suffered damages to their property.