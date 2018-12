× Charges Filed in Crash That Killed Urbandale Schools Employee

URBANDALE, Iowa — The driver who hit-and-killed an Urbandale woman last week is now facing a criminal charge.

62-year-old Dawn Ipson was crossing the street in the 7200 block of Aurora Avenue on November 27th when she was hit by a turning car driven by 58-year-old Jean Davis of Urbandale.

Davis has now been charged with Failure to Yield to Pedestrian Right of Way.