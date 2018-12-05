× Former SWCC Dean Charged with Theft in College Spending Investigation

CRESTON, Iowa — Beth Kulow, a former dean at Southwestern Community College in Creston, is now facing criminal charges allegedly stealing from the school.

Kulow was charged on Tuesday with Falsifying Public Documents and three counts of Second Degree Theft. The charges come as the result of a lengthy investigation into finances at the Creston school. Kulow is accused of approving the use of school funds for private expenses including travel and her wedding. Kulow resigned from the school in October.

She was booked into the Union County Jail and released on bond.