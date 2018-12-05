× Fort Dodge Hosts Jolly Trolley Christmas

FORT DODGE, Iowa- The Trolley Center here played host to the first ever Jolly Trolley Christmas. One day, not long ago, people were having coffee in Bloomers, inside the Trolley Center.

“In the coffee shop upstairs, we got to talking about the fact that it would be nice to do something to stimulate some holiday activity downtown,” said Roger McCullough, who has an office in the Trolley Center.

So a couple of weeks ago, the Jolly Trolley Christmas planning began.

And people started stepping up.

“We’ve had a number of local businesses have volunteered to bring snacks to leave, we’ve got cheese trays coming from a number of places so it’s been all this kind of happened over coffee,” said Rhonda Fitchett, one of the planners. “Years ago the YW used to have what they call the Silver showcase and they would have it all decked out we just thought that would be a nice thing to kind of bring something equivalent back to the Trolley Center.”

The evening also included shopping with 16 local vendors, and some Christmas music. Planners are already working on another event at the Trolley Center, next December.