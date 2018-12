× MidAmerican Energy Wind Turbine Project Approved by Iowa Utilities Board

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy has been given the green light to proceed with a $922 million wind turbine project in Iowa.

Tuesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved the company’s proposed WIND XII project.

When it’s complete in 2021, the project will give MidAmerican more than 6,600 megawatts of renewable power in Iowa.

That will allow the utility company to cover 100 percent of its customers’ annual energy needs.