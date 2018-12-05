× T.J. Hockenson Wins Mackey Award as Nation’s Top Tight End

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The best Tight End in college football is once again an Iowa Hawkeye.

On Wednesday, T.J. Hockenson was named the winner of the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football. Hockenson is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons ever by an Iowa tight end. He’s caught 46 passes for 717 yards and scored 7 touchdowns this season. He’ll be awarded the trophy tomorrow.

Hockenson is the second Hawkeye to win the award. Dallas Clark was the recipient in 2002. Hockenson is the first sophomore to win the trophy.