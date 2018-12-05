× Missing West Des Moines Girl Found Safe

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa —

UPDATE: Marianna has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The West Des Moines Police Department took to Facebook this evening to alert the community of a missing 10 year old girl.

The post said, “Missing Child – 10 year old Marianna James-Graham. She was last seen at Crossroads School in the 1000 block of 50th Street in West Des Moines today around 4 PM. She is wearing a pink North Face coat, light color blue jeans, and a white hooded sweatshirt. She is carrying a royal blue purse with sparkles. Emergency personnel are checking for her in the area and anyone with information is asked to call the Westcom Communications Center at (515)222-3321. Updates will be posted as available.”

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as we continue following the investigation.