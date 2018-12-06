× Ames School Principal on Leave Over Concerns of Student-to-Student Bullying

AMES, Iowa — An Ames middle school principal has been placed on leave after being accused of failing to act on reports of bullying at the school.

Dan Fox was placed on leave last week and the district says it’s because of concerns about student-to-student bullying.

A petition has been started, demanding the school become safer for LGBTQ students.

Officials say they’re aware of it, and that it’s one of many factors that influenced the decision. The district says its working to improve the culture at Ames Middle School and address student behaviors.

For now, Ames High School principal Spence Evans is overseeing both schools.