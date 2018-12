× Arrest Made in September Des Moines Homicide Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say the man who shot-and-killed Aaron Ross on September 30th in Des Moines is now in custody in Chicago.

28-year-old Tyrone Hughes, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday in Chicago and charged with First Degree Murder. Ross was shot while sitting in a car in Des Moines on September 30th. Prosecutors are working to extradite Hughes back to Iowa.