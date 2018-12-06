× Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Travels across Eastern Iowa

LANSING, Iowa- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled across northeast Iowa on Wednesday, stopping here in this scenic river town.

“Welcome to the 20th anniversary of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train,” said singer Willie Porter as the stage opened from the side of a rail car, “This great band up here is the Trewes.

The musicians did some Christmas oriented rock music with lights and fog billowing into the cold night. This effort by the CP is to great goodwill, and raise funds for local food banks.

“The Canadian pacific holiday train started in 1999 with the goal of supporting local food shelves in communities along CP’s network,” said Andy Cummings, a CP Spokesman. During that time we raise $14.5 million in 43 million pounds of food, for food banks in the US and Canada.”

The train is also decked out in hundreds of thousands of high-tech LED lights which make the train visible from miles away.

“It’s really unique thing to have a concert outdoors this time a year we’re very proud of the bands we bring on board,” said Cummings. “They are used to playing out in the cold that’s part of the tour we get all kinds of weather from rain to snow to extreme cold and we keep going through it all.”

The Trews hopped on board with Willy Porter in Chicago to complete the trip through Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota before arriving at their final destination in Weyburn, Sask. on Dec. 16th, according to a news release from the CP Railroad.

“It is a privilege for CP to be able to run a program like this and connect with so many communities across our network,” said Keith Creel, CP Railroads President and CEO. “I want to personally thank each individual who has made a donation over the past 20 years – your collective efforts have made the Holiday Train a huge success for two decades.”