Drake Notches Fifth Straight Win Heading Into Hy-Vee Classic Against ISU

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Drake Bulldogs are on a roll with their best start to a season in years. Prior to the road game against UW-Milwaukee, Coach Darian DeVries and the Bulldogs had won four straight and boasted a 5-1 record.

The Panthers jumped on top of Drake early and found themselves on an 8-0 run to start the game. Anthony Murphy finally put Drake on the board with a three pointer and it seemed Drake never looked back. Sparked by some first half sharp shooting from Nate Norton Drake clawed their way back into the game. A three from Norton mid-way through the first half gave Drake the lead for the first time at 18-16 and they refused to give it up. Norton finished with 14 points

Nick McGlynn scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Brady Ellingson added another 11 points as the Bulldogs cruised to their fifth straight win 75-61 over UW-Milwaukee.