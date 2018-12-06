Former Hawkeye QB Found Dead at 45

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Former University of Iowa quarterback and Linn-Mar High School standout Ryan Driscoll was found dead from an apparent heart attack at the age of 45 while on a treadmill. Very few details are known at this time. Former teammates of Driscoll's and many still associated with the University of Iowa took to social media to confirm his passing.

Gary Dolphin, the radio voice of the Hawkeyes football and basketball broadcasts said on Twitter, "Tragic news about QB Ryan Driscoll today. Got to know Ryan well. Tough player who loved his Hawks. Beautiful wife and kids. How sad. Our sympathies to his family."

Driscoll saw action in 25 games from 1994-1996 throwing for 1,232 yards and four passing touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Video Courtesy of University of Iowa Athletics