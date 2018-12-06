× Hawkeye Women Edge Cyclones With Late Three

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the first time in 22 years, the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s team has beaten Iowa State three years in a row.

Lisa Bluder’s Hawkeyes led by as much as 13 points but the Cyclones battled back against the sixteenth ranked Hawkeyes to tie the game with less than 10 seconds in the game at 70-70.

With the ball in her hands with less than five seconds remaining, senior guard Tania Davis took a step back three to take a 73-70 lead over the Cyclones.

A last second three from the corner by Iowa State’s Ashley Jones, an Iowa City native, was long and the Hawkeyes continued home dominance over Iowa State.

Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle came off the bench to lead all scorers with 22 points. Big Ten Preaseason Conference player of the year Megan Gustafson finished with 16 rebounds to become the school’s career all-time leading rebounder to go along with 13 points.

For Iowa State, Bridget Carleton finished with a team-high 21 points and Alexa Middleton added 20 points for the Cyclones.