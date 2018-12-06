Hawkeyes Keep Cyclones At Bay In Emotional Rivalry Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- At first look the final in this year's Cy-Hawk showdown may have given the home team a victory for the fourteenth time in sixteen meetings but it also showed there is no downplaying of much this game means to the players on the court. Iowa State broke into the game with an early 6-2 lead in a hostile environment but the Hawkeyes seemed unfazed and poised to feed off their home crowd. Isaiah Moss caught fire from beyond the arc early and notched eighteen of his twenty points in the first half alone. A put-back dunk by Tyler Cook before time expired in the first half gave the Hawkeyes a 45-38 edge at the break.

In the second half it was more of the same for Iowa. Tyler Cook took over scoring a game high twenty-six points to go along with ten boards to help lead the Hawks over Iowa State 98-84. Joe Weiskamp gutted out an ankle injury to chip in seven points and Nicholas Baer helped pour in fourteen points off the bench. The Hawkeyes bench outscored the Cyclones bench 34-14.

For the Cyclones, they saw stellar play from Talen Horton-Tucker who led the team with 21 points. Marial Shayok was a difference maker and added 19 points but ISU shot just twenty percent from three and just twelve of twenty from the free throw line.

Emotions boiled over as the final buzzer sounded and the teams had to be separated without a final game ending handshake.