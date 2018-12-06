× One Of The Last WWII Veterans From Iowa Being Honored

DES MOINES, Iowa– A WWII veteran is being honored Friday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Leo Greenwood from Iowa died back in 2005 and 13 years later his name is being added to the Pearl Harbor WWII Memorial Wall in Des Moines.

The wall was built nearly 30 years ago.

“This is the first time that we have ever added a name,” Mary Vanhorn with AMVets Iowa said.

Until recently there were 511 names etched into it.

“For the last six months we have gone through a verification process to make sure he rightfully should have been on here,” Vanhorn said.

Seaman First Class Leo Greenwood is the 512 name to be added.

“It was empty, and we were able to get the funding to get his name added to the wall,” Vanhorn said.

Greenwood’s name will be unveiled Friday during a ceremony to honor all those who served in WWII.

“We thought it would be nice to do it in conjunction with Pearl Harbor Day we didn’t realize President Bush was going to pass away- this is good timing to honor those veterans from WWII,” Vanhorn said.

Greenwood served 77 years ago when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

Greenwood was aboard the USS West Virginia when it sank.

“He swam below flaming water to get to shore along with a number of other survivors,” Vanhorn said.

Greenwood’s is believed to be the last WWII veteran from Iowa to be added to the wall, it signifies the end of an era.

No word about why Greenwood’s name was not added back when the wall was built.

The event is Friday at the WWII Memorial in Des Moines it starts at 11:40 a.m.