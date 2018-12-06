× Second Teen Dies After Monday Crash Involving Stolen Car

DES MOINES, Iowa – The teen driver of a stolen car that crashed Monday night after police say he was involved in a drive-by shooting has died.

Des Moines police say 17-year-old Jair Sanchez-Banos died from injuries received in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, 16-year-old Emilio Garcia, died earlier this week.

The incident began when police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday night. A short time later that vehicle was reported at another scene, where the occupants stopped to search through another car, firing several rounds into it with a gun.

Later, police noticed the stolen vehicle speeding south on 30th Street at Hickman. An officer turned around to follow the car, but it was already out of sight. Another officer that was heading north on 30th Street came upon the crash at 30th and Jefferson, where the stolen vehicle had hit a USPS van and crashed into a group of trees and fencing.

The driver of the USPS van was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.