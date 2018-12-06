Traditional Chanukah Celebrations Underway in Metro
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Jewish holiday Chanukah celebrates eight days of lighting the menorah, games, gifts, and traditional food.
The holiday began Sunday December 2nd this year.
On the fourth day of Chanukah children can build their own menorah at the Home Depot in Urbandale. It is $3 a person. People can enjoy latkes and donuts.
People can watch the grand menorah get lit December 2nd through the 9th outside Maccabee’s Kosher Deli. Times are listed below:
- Sunday December 2nd – 5:00 p.m.
- Monday December 3rd – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday December 4th – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday December 5th – 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday December 6th – 5:00 p.m.
- Friday December 7th – 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday December 8th – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday December 9th – 5:00 p.m.