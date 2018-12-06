Unpredictability and Excitement Leading Up To Cy-Hawk Hoops Matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The home team in the Cy-Hawk game has won 13 of the last 15 but before you pencil in the Hawkeyes, Iowa State has won seven of the last nine meetings on the hardwood.

The Hawkeyes began the season with a bang and are ranked 18th in the country but limp into tonight’s game on a two game losing streak with the hopes that home court can heat up a cold shooting streak. They’ve shot just twenty-six percent from beyond the arc in the last two games but players say there should be no excuse to come out flat at home. Iowa native Riley Till said, "Obviously it’s huge. Since I was a kid I grew up watching Iowa versus Iowa State in every sport it didn’t matter. It’s exciting, I'm excited.” Teammate Nicholas Baer said, “It’s really important to get the support we had last time out against Wisconsin. We are hoping for that same support that same energy. That atmosphere is infectious and gives us benefits as a player.”

With the exception of a tournament in Maui, Iowa State hasn’t left Story County all season to play a game. With just one loss at a neutral site the Cyclones hope to swipe a road victory that would be big for a team still getting used to playing together as injuries and suspensions have kept the cyclones from full strength. Their first true road game of the season will be a huge measuring stick for a team that starts two freshmen. "It’s gonna be a good test for us. We’ve got vets and some young guys playing key roles but I think we just need to focus on us and keep doing what we do. Move the ball, play together and when times get tough and up and down, we’ve got to stick together," said Nick Weiler-Babb. His Coach Steve Prohm has found early success against the Hawkeyes and sports a 2-1 record in the series. He said, "This is what you want to be a part of. The Big 12 is great but having an in-state rival, we’ve got respect for their program and for Fran. It’s a great rivalry and both fan bases are passionate.”