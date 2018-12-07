Creative Personalized Gifts For This Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa –Glazed Expressions offers items to personalize gifts this Christmas.

For the first time the art studio offers people to make personalized soap. In addition, the studio offers pottery, canvas, wood and candles.

During the holidays the studio suggests to have all kiln projects done by Wednesday December 19th so it is ready in time for Christmas.

The art studio offers take-home pottery projects for people to paint.

Glazed Expressions is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The art studio is located at 8826 Swanson Boulevard, Clive.