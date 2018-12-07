Farm Bill Filed Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Farm Bill could be voted on next week.

Ranking Democrat of the House Agriculture Committee Collin Peterson says the bill is nearly done and should be filed Monday.

The House should consider it on Wednesday and the Senate will consider it on Thursday.

Peterson says the bill renames the Margin Protection Program and dairy farmers got a good deal in the agreement.

He also says the agreement will raise Conservation Reserve Program acres and there are yield calculation changes to the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs.

Full details of the bill will be made available next week.